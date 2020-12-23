Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFIS. TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

