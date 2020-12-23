Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penske is anticipated to benefit from acquisitions or opening of dealerships in the U.S. and European markets. The firm has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers, thus diversifying its business. Penske's increasing digital capabilities and cost cut initiatives amid coronavirus crisis is likely to aid its near-term margins. Penske's investor friendly moves via dividends and buybacks boost shareholders' confidence. However, a coronavirus-led sluggish economy is likely to impact the near-term earnings of the automotive retailer. Foreign exchange fluctuations and rising competition in the industry are other headwinds faced by the firm. Also, elevated leverage restricts the financial flexibility of Penske. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.