Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $912.79

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 912.79 ($11.93) and last traded at GBX 932.40 ($12.18), with a volume of 78302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 933.80 ($12.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 988.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,043.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 18.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05.

Get Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.