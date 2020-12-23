Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 637,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 868,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

PVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.