Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $23.94 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

