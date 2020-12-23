Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

