Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $166.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $560,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2,643.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 843.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.