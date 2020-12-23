PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director John Peter Mclaughlin Sells 50,000 Shares

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director John Peter Mclaughlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.
PDL BioPharma Company Profile
PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.
