PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director John Peter Mclaughlin Sells 50,000 Shares

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director John Peter Mclaughlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,187.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in PDL BioPharma by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

