Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,558 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $266,920.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,588. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

