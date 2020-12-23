Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $988.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

