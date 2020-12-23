Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 4,673 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PATK opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $72.84.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.