Patrick Flannigan Purchases 22,000,000 Shares of Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) (ASX:TNT) Stock

Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) (ASX:TNT) insider Patrick Flannigan bought 22,000,000 shares of Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($785,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06.

Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) Company Profile

Tesserent Limited provides a range of Internet security services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pure Security Group, North, and IT Security Managed Services. Its Internet security services include Internet Security-as-a-Service, security penetration testing, consulting, and software licensing.

