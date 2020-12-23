Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 30% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $485,432.45 and $9,177.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

