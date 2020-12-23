PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Capitalization Tops $660,024.97

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $660,024.97 and $71,277.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PANTHEON X has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00693888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00142197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00376543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00062081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095151 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,315,945 tokens. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

