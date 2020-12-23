PancakeSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $37.50 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $37.50 million and $948,314.00 worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00137404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00680725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00102718 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 116,286,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,485,607 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.