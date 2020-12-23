Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $33.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

PAAS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,496. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. III Capital Management increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

