Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE:SAH opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

