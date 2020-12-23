Paloma Partners Management Co Has $355,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

