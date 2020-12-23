Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 9,862 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock worth $3,520,692. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.