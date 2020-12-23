Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.