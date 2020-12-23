PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $57.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

PD opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 363,442 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

