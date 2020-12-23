PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

