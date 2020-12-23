Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06. 594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22.

