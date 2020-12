Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.32 on Monday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

