Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $42.32 on Monday. Ozon has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

