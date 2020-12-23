Owl Rock Capital’s (ORCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCC. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 1,539,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,318 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

