Owl Rock Capital’s (ORCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCC. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.
Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 1,539,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,318 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 580,008 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
