Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.23

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 3627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

