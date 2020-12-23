Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,579 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

OVV opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

