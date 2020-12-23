Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,350 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,609,000 after purchasing an additional 315,549 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 648.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.