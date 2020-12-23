Origin Protocol Price Down 11.3% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00329354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,524,303 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

