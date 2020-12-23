Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $13.56. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.49% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

