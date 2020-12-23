Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.11. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

