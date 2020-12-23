OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

