Oprah Winfrey Sells 302,051 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

On Monday, December 7th, Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39.

WW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 739,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $276,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WW. BidaskClub cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

