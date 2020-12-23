Oppenheimer Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 285,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.