Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ontology has a total market cap of $374.70 million and approximately $129.45 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014805 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011216 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009743 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002948 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00028238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

