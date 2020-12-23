OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $172.42 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00012202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $404.71 million and approximately $172.42 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00469378 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

