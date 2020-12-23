Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 30,508 Shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 30,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £23,491.16 ($30,691.35).

On Thursday, December 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 15,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10).

On Wednesday, December 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 19,000 shares of ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 75.56 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.60. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

