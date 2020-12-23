Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.36

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 10456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Get Olin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $53,645,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,373,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.