Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

ONB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,549,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 625,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 337,756 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 257,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,219,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

