OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.75

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.10. OHR Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 160,109 shares trading hands.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

