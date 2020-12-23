OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $177.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

