O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading Up 5.2%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 650,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 202,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OIIM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.76.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

