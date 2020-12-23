Nxt Price Down 14.2% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $880,179.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009685 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 168.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

