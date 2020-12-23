Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.