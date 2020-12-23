Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $3.11. Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 238 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.