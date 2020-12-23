Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.79

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and traded as low as $14.64. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 3,237 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

