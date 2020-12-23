NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 5.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.42 and last traded at $169.46. 1,033,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,060,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.10 and a beta of 1.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $35,131,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

