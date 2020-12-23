NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 5.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.42 and last traded at $169.46. 1,033,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,060,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.19.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.10 and a beta of 1.24.
In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock valued at $35,131,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 37.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
