Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $23.02. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 13,599 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.