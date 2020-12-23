Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L) (LON:NVT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NVT opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 68.90 ($0.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.15. The firm has a market cap of £108.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43.

About Northern Venture Trust (NVT.L)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

