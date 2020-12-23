Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €53.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €62.56 ($73.60) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

